VIDEO: Up, Up And Away

Work crews set the third of four overhead structures for crosswalks in downtown Salina early Thursday morning as the remake of Santa Fe Avenue nears completion.

Santa Fe from Iron Street to Ash Street was closed to erect the new overhead structure at Phillips Plaza. A curious crowd gathered to watch as twin cranes gently lifted the massive structure from both ends and placed it on bases over the street.

The metal works, which were forged at Bender Steel in Valley Center will stretch over four main crosswalks in downtown – making a distinctive statement for shop owners and patrons to enjoy.

The unique overhead structures will illuminate at night, lit by LEDs from the bottom up. A palette of different colors of light splashed on the steel will help set the mood in the district.

The work is some of the finishing touches of the $160 million dollar downtown project which began back in April of 2018. It included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe. City officials point to mid-November of this year for the street-scape rebuild to be completed.

Some landscaping along the corridor may be paused if winter weather hits Salina early this fall.