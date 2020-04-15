Salina, KS

VIDEO: Students Play in “Virtual Guitar Group”

Todd PittengerApril 15, 2020

A video of some Salina students playing in unison from their homes is capturing hearts.

Over two dozen students logged in and participated in the “virtual guitar group”.

The students are part of Salina South Middle School’s 8th grade Advanced Guitar Class. They all were playing “Stand by Me” from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic “stay at home” order.

Teacher Matt Gerry, who is well-known for creatively motivating his students, organized the event.

 

 

Virtual Guitar Group – "Stand by Me" – students play from their homes amid covid-19 – Salina, KS

Salina South Middle School – Advanced Guitar Class (8th graders) playing "Stand by Me" from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic "stay at home" orders – April 2020

Posted by Salina South Middle Guitar on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

