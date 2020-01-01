VIDEO: Salina Rings In “Noon Year’s Eve”

Hundreds of revelers in Salina got an early start on 2019 Monday. A crowd, consisting mainly of children and families, gathered in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center to celebrate the fun, free, “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

“Noon Year’s Eve” featured music, activities, bouncy houses, face painting, and more.

Organizers told KSAL News they were pleased with the turnout.

There were over 500 people gathered for the highlight of the event, a balloon drop at high noon.

Following the balloon drop there was a milk and cookies toast to ring in the New Year.