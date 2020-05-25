Salina, KS

VIDEO: Salina Honors Veterans on Memorial Day

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2020

Cool, wet weather did not dampen the Memorial Day spirit in Salina Monday. Though circumstances prohibited a large public gathering at the Saline County War Memorial, small Memorial Day ceremonies were held in Salina cemeteries

Light rain which had been falling all morning stopped just before cemeteries began.

The first gathering was at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, followed by a similar event at Roselawn Cemetery.

Members of the Salina American Legion, Salina Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Riders gathered to remember and honor those who have died so that we all might be free. The cemetery ceremonies included brief tributes as flowers were presented at the military memorial in each location.

The ceremonies concluded with echoing taps and a rifle squad firing a final salute.

 

Though circumstances prohibited a large public gathering at the Saline County War Memorial, small Memorial Day Ceremonies were held in Salina at Gypsum Hill and Roselawn cemeteries Monday.

