VIDEO: Pursuit Winds Through Salina Neighborhood

Todd PittengerMay 9, 2020

An incident which began with a truck ramming a vehicle which had a woman and children in it, ended with a slow speed pursuit winding through a South Salina neighborhood and a man taken into custody.

The incident began when police were called to the area of Briarwood Drive and Cloud Street to a report of one vehicle ramming another vehicle which had a woman and children in it.

A suspect vehicle led police on a chase from the scene, headed south on Ohio Street. The chase turned east on Wayne Avenue and wound through that area of South Salina at a slow speed.

The chase went south on Huntington. It ended with an officer deploying spike strips at the corner of Sherwood and Huntington.

The truck stopped before running over the spike strips. The driver got out and surrendered to police.

Further details, including names, were nor immediately available.

 

 

