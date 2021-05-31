VIDEO: Pausing to Remember

Cool, wet weather did not dampen the Memorial Day spirit in Salina Monday. Members of the Salina American Legion, Salina Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Riders gathered along with fiends, well-wishers, and even strangers who simply wanted to show some support and gratitude.

Following brief cemetery services at Gypsum Hill Cemetery and at Roselawn Cemetery, events culminated with a large gathering at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

The cemetery ceremonies included brief tributes as flowers were presented at the military memorial in each location.

Gentle rain which had been falling all morning all but ended by the time the ceremony to remember and honor all of those who have died so that we might all be free began at the war memorial. The ceremony at the war memorial was larger, and more formal.

First Sgt Jack Jackson spoke. Jackson spoke about the history or Memorial Day. He said we cannot let it become simply a three-day weekend, but rather as we celebrate it to remember all of those who have died so that we may do so.

The ceremony concluded with Taps and a rifle squad firing a final salute.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)