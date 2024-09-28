VIDEO: On Your Mark, Get Set, Eat!

Contestants of an eating competition caught the eyes of festival goers and three winners took home the grand prize.

On Saturday, The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair was packed and a crowd gathered to witness the first Serious Eater’s Competition that was held in the front of the museum.

Play-by-Play Ell-Saline Cardinals announcer for 104.9 FM, Todd Senecal competed in the Bravo Sliders-N-Bites eat-off. He gives his thoughts about the challenge.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Todd-Senecal-ksal-boi-1.mp3

The winner, Patrick Drueke finished 11 out of 12 sliders and took home the prize. He tells KSAL News, he is proud of himself and the other contestants that competed.

The Cozy Inn and Martinelli’s Little Italy partook in the competition as well.

Martinelli’s Little Italy winner, Adam Keller says he has done eating competitions in the past and was confident going into the event. He finished his portion of spaghetti in under 5 minutes.

Keller looks forward to doing more eating competitions in the future.

The Cozy Inn winner, Thomas Dolan tells KSAL News, he was surprised about the competition because his wife signed him up without knowing. “Slow and steady wins the race” said Dolan.

