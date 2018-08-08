VIDEO: Moran Talks Trade

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran made a stop in Salina Wednesday for a town hall event which was dominated by talk about trade, and a trade war which he believes could potentially put some Kansas farmers out of business.

The event, hosted by Americans For Prosperity Kansas, was focused on trade and why trade between nations matters.

Moran said the current trade war, which has prompted tariffs on various goods, has been detrimental to business in Kansas, most notably the agriculture industry.

While the $12 billion in federal assistance recently announced is welcome, it is not nearly enough to replace what is being lost. And he added he has seen nothing yet on when, and how, the money will be distributed.

“We have a lot to lose,” Moran said.

Moran said there are other concerns as well. When and if the tariffs are rolled back, there is no guarantee that we will get the lost business back. And an even bigger concern, he said, is that it might downsize some farms and possibly even put some of them out of business.

Moran is in the process making stops in all 105 counties in Kansas. Following the stop in Salina he was headed west to Hays.