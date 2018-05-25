VIDEO: Let the Hunt Begin

The 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway. Just before 1:00 Friday afternoon, at a live event in Oakdale Park, officials released the first clue. The clue is: “sparkling fragment”.

There will be only 1 clue released on the first day. After the first clue is announced Friday, beginning Saturday two clues will be released daily, at 7:30 in the morning and 5:30 in the evening, until the medallion is found.

Clues can be heard on the radio, and seen online here on KSAL.COM. They will originate from the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website. The clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron Ave.

The hand-crafted art medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Salina.

A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize.

A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize.

The prize package includes:

$2,000 cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used toward purchases in the Fine Art Show, Four Rivers Craft Show, or the Art/Craft Demonstration Area

Four Festival admission Buttons

One on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

Invitation for four to the Festival’s Art Patron Party on June 7th

Assorted Festival T-shirts, entertainer’s CDs, and other Festival memorabilia