VIDEO: Horsin’ Around Downtown

The “clip clop” of hooves was in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team was making special stops.

As a large crowd of onlookers lined the streets, the world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, took a leisurely stroll down Santa Fe

The crowd had already began to gather as three specially designed trailers, pulled by three large tractor trailer trucks, arrived in the 600 Block of N. Santa Fe in the area of Chuck’s Bar and begin the hitching process.

At around 6:30, with Dalmatian “Gus” riding shotgun, the team started its journey headed south on Santa Fe. It made eight stops for photo opportunities in front of downtown establishments which serve Budweiser products, as it headed toward the Temple parking lot where it unhitched and loaded back up.

If you missed the Budweiser Clydesdales downtown Wednesday evening, there is still an opportunity to see them. They are coming to Rolling Hills Zoo. The public is invited to come out to the zoo this Friday. The Clydesdales will be in the parking lot from noon to about 1:00 p.m. You can watch as they get hitched up before they move on to their next destination.