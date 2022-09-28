Salina, KS

VIDEO: Horsin’ Around Downtown

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2022

The “clip clop” of hooves was in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team was making special stops.

As a large crowd of onlookers lined the streets, the world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, took a leisurely stroll down Santa Fe

The crowd had already began to gather as three  specially designed trailers, pulled by three large tractor trailer trucks, arrived in the 600 Block of N. Santa Fe in the area of Chuck’s Bar and begin the hitching process.

At around 6:30, with Dalmatian “Gus” riding shotgun, the team started its journey headed south on Santa Fe. It made eight stops for photo opportunities in front of downtown establishments which serve Budweiser products, as it headed toward the Temple parking lot where it unhitched and loaded back up.

If you missed the Budweiser Clydesdales downtown Wednesday evening, there is still an opportunity to see them. They are coming to Rolling Hills Zoo. The public is invited to come out to the zoo this Friday. The Clydesdales will be in the parking lot from noon to about 1:00 p.m. You can watch as they get hitched up before they move on to their next destination.
The Budweiser hitch team of Clydesdales was last in Salina in November of 2013.  They made a home beer delivery to a contest winner at a home in Central Salina at 312 Center Street, made an appearance at Rolling Hills Zoo, and also were part of the Christmas Parade of Lights.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

