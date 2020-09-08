A hit and run crash was caught on video by a Salina business.

Nick’s Pawn Shop posted video of the crash on social media in hopes of identifying the driver.

The business said on Friday evening at about 7:30 PM a white Dodge Dakota leaving Hanks Tavern hit a telephone and/or power line, then backed up into the pawn shop’s air conditioning unit unit before leaving the area.

Any help or information about the vehicle or driver should be sent to the Salina Police Department.