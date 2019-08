Salina City Engineer Dan Stack has been a busy man this summer, overseeing multiple projects. From construction downtown, to road projects, to bicycle lanes and trails, there have been a wide variety.

Stack sat down with Rocking M Media News Director Todd Pittenger for a segment of the “Your City in Action” program at the Salina Media Connection television studios.

“Your City in Action” is hosted by Pittenger and broadcast periodically on Salina Media Connection . It is also available online.