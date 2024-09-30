VIDEO: Ending the Weekend Right

Concert goers ended the weekend right, as they gathered to witness a trio of country stars perform at Long McArthur Ford’s “Live From the Lot.”

Sunday, the Long McArthur Ford dealership on 3450 S 9th St hosted a concert which showcased country singers Jay Allen, Tyler Braden and Josh Ross along with their bands. Food trucks, drinks, and merchandise surrounded the big stage as attendees got a chance to enjoy their evening.

Jay Allen tells KSAL News that Salina felt like “family” after his performance. He made strong connections, relating to the stories of his fans he met at his booth.

After losing his mother in 2019 to Alzheimer’s, Allen uses his philanthropic work and music talent to help people on top of raising funds to fight against the disease. With the help of his team, he has raised over $160,000,000.

Allen’s latest album “Des Moines” was released June 28, 2024 and says it honors the moment of his life when he began his music career. “I want to encourage people with this album that if you have something in your heart or in your mind telling you to do something that seems hard and scary to accomplish, just go do it” said Allen. He dropped the album in memory of his late mother’s birthday.

Despite power outage hiccups, Tyler Braden put on a show. From Slapout, Alabama, Braden says he loves a small town crowd and thought the energy was amazing. He discusses what is next for his music career.

Braden wants to remind his fans to be on the lookout for plenty of new music to be released in the future.

One of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriter-performers, Josh Ross ended the night on a good note. The Canadian-born artist released his new EP “Complicated” on March 29. “Complicated” arrives just five years after Ross set foot in Nashville, proving there’s much more to come.

Salina Fire Department Chief, Tony Sneidar helped orchestrate the concert proceeds to go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Funds are needed to help support the foundation continue to help support families who have lost a loved one. Programs that are offered to help these families include:

Scholarships

Virtual Support Groups

Remembrance Program

Hal Bruno for Kids

Fire Hero Family Network

Winter Retreat & Tree Lighting

Sneidar has been involved for 22 years and is a life safety advocate for firefighters. He describes the significance of the foundation.

The foundation was created by the U.S. Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. To make a donation and to find out more about the foundation go to https://www.firehero.org/donate/

