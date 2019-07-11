VIDEO: Demolition of Former Skate Center Begins

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerJuly 11, 2019

Demolition of a recently closed entertainment business which had been in Salina for nearly six decades is underway. The walls of the former Starlite Skate Center began to come down on Wednesday.

The first skate at the Starlite Skate Center in Salina was back in December 1963. The final skate was in May of 2019.

The former skate center, located near the intersection of Belmont and South 9th Streets at 2661 Market Place, is being demolished to make way for a car wash which will be built on the property.

Club Car Wash operates locations in Kansas and Missouri. In Kansas the company has locations in Topeka, Hutchinson, Ottawa, and here in Salina. Prior to beginning the new car wash at the former skating rink property Club Car Wash opened a new facility on South Broadway, just north of the intersection of Crawford and Broadway.

 

 

The demolition of the former Starlite skating rink is underway. Soon a new car wash will open on this property.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

