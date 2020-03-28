VIDEO: Cruisin’ For a Cause

It was a flashback to a by gone era Friday night in Salina with hundreds of cars cruising Santa Fe.

Local businesses are partnered with Rocking M Media to create a safe way to get out of the house, and at the same time collect some goods.

Supercharged Tattoo, Pinups Hair Salon and the Rocking M Media family of stations a hosted “Cruisin’ for a Cause” to collect some much needed items for both Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Sonic Drive In at 310 S. Santa Fe.

At the south end of the route Pinups Hair Salon and Supercharged Tattoo staffs collected surgical gloves and masks to be donated to Salina Regional Health Center. At the north end in the Masonic parking lot Rocking M Media staffers collected nonperishable food items and cash donations for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The cruise was scheduled to go from 7 until 9. By 6:30, the street was already filling with vehicles. It quickly became a safe, party atmosphere with music, engine noise, the occasional tire squeal, ad laughter filling the air. There were classic cars, family vehicles, motorcycles, and everything in between, all cruising for a cause.

Along the route those who love along Santa Fe gathered on their porches and in their yards to watch. Some decorated their yards with lights and signs of support.

The cruise was a big success. Those participating donated enough food to fill a box truck, 50 boxes of surgical gloves, and about $500.

—

(Top photo and video by Tanner Colvin)

(Click Photos to Enlarge)