Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 36 °

VIDEO: Cops and Costumes 3.0

KSAL StaffOctober 20, 2018

Based on turnout last Autumn, the Salina Police Department is planning another fun Halloween event. The agency is inviting community members to attend the third Cops and Costumes event. , on October 31 from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Cops and Costumes includes:

  • Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books
  • Meet and greet with police officers
  • Photo opportunities with police officers
  • Police vehicles on display

Over 500 kids attended the event last year.

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

Salina Police Officer Matt Gawith sat down with Rocking M Media News Director Todd Pittenger for a segment of the “Your City in Action” program at the Salina Media Connection television studios.

“Your City in Action” is hosted by Pittenger and broadcast periodically on Salina Media Connection . It is also available online.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record...

After grabbing their highest ranking in program history, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes set another per...

October 20, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Cops and Costumes 3.0

Top News

October 20, 2018

Industrial Hemp Focus of KSU Polyte...

Top News

October 20, 2018

Volunteers Help With Fall Fix-Up Ef...

Top News

October 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Basketball Players Accuse...
October 19, 2018Comments
Dickinson County Roofer S...
October 19, 2018Comments
2 Cell Phones Stolen
October 19, 2018Comments
Starbucks, Barolo Grille ...
October 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH