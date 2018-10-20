VIDEO: Cops and Costumes 3.0

Based on turnout last Autumn, the Salina Police Department is planning another fun Halloween event. The agency is inviting community members to attend the third Cops and Costumes event. , on October 31 from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Over 500 kids attended the event last year.

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

