VIDEO: Christmas Carols, Tuba Style

The Salina Tuba Christmas musicians put on another holiday show at the Salina Central Mall.

A Crowd gathered for the 15th annual Tuba Christmas concert on Saturday afternoon to enjoy Christmas carols from tuba, sousaphone, baritone and euphonium players.

Director/Conductor Steven Lueth tells KSAL News, the performance was great and commends the players who participated. A record 40 musicians performed, including high school players and a collective group of individuals from Augusta, Abilene, Hays, Lindsborg, Lyons, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Junction City and Salina.

Tuba Christmas started in 1974 by Harvey G. Phillips in New York City at the Rockefeller Center with over 200 tuba euphonium players. From then, it has grown not only nationally but internationally. “It is a tradition that low brass players do by getting together every Christmas. It is a great event for high school students, college students and adults” said Lueth.

Ron Williams started the Tuba Christmas event in Salina. He is a retired tuba player for the Salina Symphony.

Next Saturday, December 21st at 12:30 pm, the Salina Area Christmas Brass Choir will perform at the Central Mall food court. Admission is free.