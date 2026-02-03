VIDEO: Cash Hollistah is Money

A Rock & Roll hall of famer, and a Salina hip-hop artist, spoken-word poet, and community advocate were among those honored by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly with a Governor’s Arts Award.

Cash Hollistah was honored for “Excellence in Arts Education”.

The Governor’s Office describes Hollistah in the following way:

“Cash Hollistah is a nationally recognized hip‑hop artist, spoken word poet, and community activist from Salina who has dedicated his career to inspiring the next generation of Kansas artists. Blending his professional music career with deep commitment to his hometown, he has become a transformative force in arts education by making poetry and music accessible and empowering for young people. For more than 15 years, he has worked as a teaching artist in Salina schools through the Arts Infusion program. His Poetry & Hip‑Hop workshops connect contemporary rap with classic poetry, helping students find their voices. His impact extends beyond the classroom through ONE MIC, the open‑mic series he founded to give writers and performers a vital all‑ages platform. Hollistah has mentored youth at The City Teen Center, served as a Salina Arts & Humanities Commissioner, and is honored through the annual Cash Hollistah Scholarship Fund. He also serves on the Kansas Music Hall of Fame board. Praised as an innovative and deeply human teacher, he uses his platform to build community, foster creativity, and show the power of art as connection and self‑expression.”

Hollistah was among 24 individuals and organizations honored from across Kansas honored, including Wichita native Joe Walsh who is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of his band the Eagles. Walsh received the Governor’s Award.

This year’s complete list of award categories and recipients are: