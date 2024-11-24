VIDEO: Bikers Give Cheerfully

A multitude of bikers gathered together to celebrate a day of cheerful giving.

On Sunday, hundreds of riders showed up to deliver toys to the children of our community. The Salina Police Department escorted the motorcyclists as they rode across town and donated toys to the Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK). After roaring across town the procession ended at Emmanuel Church on E. Cloud St. where the toys were dropped off.

Organizer of the 38th Annual Salina Toy Run, Jimmy Trepoy tells KSAL News they have big hearts but people often think otherwise due to their “leather jackets.”

“This is chance for us to get together and help kids who do not have a Christmas. People can’t see our big hearts because of the leather, but we do have big hearts and that is why we do stuff like this” said Jimmy Trepoy.

The Salina Area Motorcycle Enthusiasts (S.A.M.E.) and the Golden Eagles Motorcycle Club originated the toy run back in 1989. Trepoy continued the toy run on behalf of S.A.M.E. after the Golden Eagles disbanded.

Photo by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News