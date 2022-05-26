VIDEO: Bethany Student Finds Festival Medallion

The hunt for the Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion started back on Wednesday, May 18th. A little over a week later the elusive treasure was found.

The 16th clue “underfoot pattern” led Samantha Uhler to the medallion. This year’s medallion turned out to be a silver blot. It was hidden in a yucca plant on the south side of the North Ohio Street Overpass, near some benches.

Uhler, along with many other treasure hunters, had been led to the area of the overpass by the clues. She said she’d been to the area several times. Thursday morning she patiently waited for the 16th clue to be released. It was that clue that led her to find the coveted medallion.

For finding the medallion Samatha wins a prize package valued at several thousand dollars. The Festival Medallion Quest 2022 prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 9 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

Samantha is a senior at Bethany College and plans to use the $1,000 cash portion of her prize to purchase books.

Complete list of 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Clues

Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion winner media conference