Running a mile in five minutes is already seen as a feat, but doing it backwards? That’s enough to break a world record.

A Kansas man should know. He just beat his own record, finishing in five minutes and 30 seconds. That 24-seconds faster than the first time in 2015.

Aaron Yoder is a track coach at Bethany College in Lindsborg, and runs in reverse due to knee damage. He wants to prove anyone can make a comeback and go for their dreams.