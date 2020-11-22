Salina, KS

VIDEO: 34th Toy Run Roars Across Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 22, 2020

Hundreds  motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 34th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children.

Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow and bitter cold. This year the sun was shining and the temperature was holding steady in the mid 50s.

Leading the way was the Salina Police Deportment, along with that jolly old elf  Santa on the back of a four-wheeled ATV.

A long line of riders followed,  parading out of the Central Mall Salina parking lot carrying their toys.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers were dressed for the weather, many were also colorfully dressed for the season.

After parading across and around town, the procession stopped at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to drop off their toys.

As the long line of riders snaked through Salina, citizens lined up along some of the route to wave and offer support.

All of the toys collected as a part of the Toy Run event will be donated to the Ashby House and to the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

(CLOCK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

