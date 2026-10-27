Victim’s Family Thanks Salina

The family of a man who was killed when his RV was hit on Interstate 135 near Salina last week has a message of thanks to Salina.

Cassie Schreiber sent the following message to KSAL News, requesting that it be shared with the Salina area community:

Hello Salina Community,

I wanted to personally thank you all as a community for your generosity and kindness.

Starting with Kansas Highway State Patrol Trooper DeLaur for making sure my Aunt Colleen and her dogs had a safe place to stay till we were able to get to her from WI.

Thanks to the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites for your absolute kindness, and generosity of going above and beyond to make myself, my dad, and Colleen comfortable while we were there after the tragic death of my uncle Michael.

Thanks to Palmer Towing for all of your help while we spent several days trying to recover what we could from the motorhome, and what remained of their belongings. You went above and beyond to help us try and salvage what we were able to, including finding additional help when we were in need. Numerous neighbors stopped and offered their condolences.

Thanks to Ryan Mortuary for all of your kindness and patience with us as we worked through very difficult decisions.

Salina has shown us all that there are still kind and good people in this world!

There are no amount of words for the overwhelming amount of grace and gratitude we all felt after such a tragedy.

I have established a GoFundMe for Colleen Schreiber. She has not only lost her husband, but their home, and all of their belongings in the accident. No donation is too small, and if not a donation a quick share.

With love and gratitude,

Michael and Colleen’s Family

Photos via Schreiber Family / GoFundMe