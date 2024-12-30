Victim Slashed with Box Cutter

A Salina man is in jail after allegedly slashing a man’s neck with a box cutter.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Jayson Nung Alexander Adams was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a Christmas Eve assault.

Police say an argument between Adams and a 26-year-old male turned violent after Adams reportedly sliced a 3.5-inch cut across the man’s neck while the two were in the restroom at the Blind Pig on Market Place.

Officers interviewed the victim who was treated and released from the hospital and arrested Adams without incident on Friday.

He’s now facing a charge of attempted second degree murder.