Victim Punched, Man Arrested

KSAL StaffFebruary 26, 2019

A Salina man was taken into custody after the woman he beat went to the hospital.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers arrested 39-year-old Walter Bell after he allegedly broke a woman’s cheek bone with a punch.

Police say Bell went to the victim’s home in the 400 block of Baker Street last Thursday, knocked on the door and began punching the 31-year old woman in the face as soon as she opened the door.

A witness told officers the incident was sparked by an argument over money as he punched her numerous times. The victim was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Police located Bell on Monday and arrested him on a possible charge of aggravated battery.

