Victim Dragged by Hair, Choked

A Salina man is in custody after allegedly choking his girlfriend.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Darnell Roberson was arrested on Sunday after a third party contacted authorities about a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Derby.

Police say the two were arguing and the 36-year-old victim tried to escape – going into a bedroom but was dragged by her hair out of the room.

Roberson then allegedly cut off her breathing by choking her. The victim was able to escape briefly before he grabbed her throat again. At one point in the altercation she texted a friend to call police.

Officers arrived and took Roberson into custody, he’s now facing charges that could include battery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.