Vehicles Rummaged Through, Gun Stolen

Jeremy BohnDecember 9, 2020

A gun is stolen from an unlocked vehicle in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Ruger LC9S .9mm handgun was stolen from a truck in the 1600 block of Redwood Dr. in Salina.

The victim, Jeremy Alvord, 44, Salina, believes that someone had rummaged through two of his vehicles, as well as his girlfriend’s, between 5:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nothing else was taken from any of the vehicles except for the gun. None of the vehicles were locked.

Total loss is $350.

