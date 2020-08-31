Vehicle Theft on E. Wayne

A vehicle belonging to a Wichita victim is reported stolen from a south Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the vehicle was stolen from 509 E. Wayne Ave. between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

Taylor Rufenacht, 24, Wichita, owns the vehicle which is valued at $1,200. The victim says that they locked the vehicle at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. However, the keys were left inside of the car.

The missing vehicle is a tan 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. It has a Kansas tag: 935-MSU.