Vehicle Theft Near Downtown Salina

Salina Police are searching for a mid-’90s Jeep that was stolen near the downtown area. The vehicle also had numerous belongings inside.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a 1995 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the west parking lot in the 100 block of S. 7th St. between 4 p.m. Sunday and 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The Jeep is dark green in color, with bullet hole decals on the vehicle. It also has a table saw–that is still in the box, Porta-Power tool, foot long black Tough Box, ratchet sets, screwdriver sets, portable hand grinder, engine headers, vehicle exhaust system and some fishing poles all inside.

The 57-year-old male victim says that his Jeep and property inside are valued at $5,900.

Officers are looking for video evidence from the area. Hanus is encouraging anyone with any information on the vehicle’s disappearance to notify the Salina Police Department.