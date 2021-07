Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between midnight and 9am on July 16th, someone used a stolen key to enter a 2010 Buick Lucerne and drive away from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Wayne Street.

The beige colored sedan is valued at $3,000 and has Kansas tag: 463 MZW.

The 23-year-old owner told officers she had left a set of keys in the car and they had been stolen earlier in the week.