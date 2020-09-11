Vehicle Extravaganza Set For Saturday

Salina Area Technical College is hosting its 11th Annual Vehicle Extravaganza on Saturday. The free event to the community also features music, food and a fun family atmosphere.

Due to COIVD, a few things have changed this year. This year will be fully outside, they will not be having any inside spots for vehicles.



Food vendors and kids activities will be on site.

Each year, the event attracts vehicles of every description from across Kansas and the Midwest, including antique and customized cars, trucks and tractors, sports cars and even bicycles.

The show had been in April for its first nine years, but was moved to September last year after two years of cold and rainy weather in the spring.

The Vehicle Extravaganza is from 9 until 3 on Saturday. All proceeds from the show go into a scholarship fund for Salina Tech students.