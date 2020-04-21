Salina, KS

Vehicle Damaged

April 21, 2020

Salina Police are looking for a person in a blue pickup who may have damaged a vehicle at the Roadway Inn.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, Siva Kris from Topeka heard a banging and thumping noise outside his room during the overnight hours on Monday at the hotel located at 3932 S. 9th Street and went out to investigate. He saw a blue truck driving away and then noticed his 2013 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

Police say a dent on the bumper and a dent on the right side of the vehicle did not appear to be caused by a vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Vehicle Damaged

