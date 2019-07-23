Salina, KS

Vehicle Burglary

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2019

A wedding set and cash is missing after someone broke into a woman’s SUV in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11:30pm Monday night and 5:30am Tuesday, someone forced open the driver’s door on the victim’s 2006 GMC Envoy and stole multiple items from inside while it was parked in the 3000 block of Foxboro Drive.

Police say the 41-year-old woman’s purse and contents were taken which included her ID and $1,000 in cash.

Also taken was a wedding set, necklace and a bottle of prescription medicine.

Total loss and damage is listed at $4,400.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

