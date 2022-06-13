Salina, KS

Vehicle Accident on K-140

KSAL StaffJune 13, 2022

Minor injuries are being reported after a vehicle wrecked into a ditch on K-140 highway on Saturday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 2002 Honda Civic going west on K-140 just east of S. Burma Road went off the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the ditch. The vehicle rolled an undisclosed number of times.

Soldan said the 24-year-old female driver from Wichita was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with lacerations and bruises.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

