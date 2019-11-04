Vaping Information Meeting Planned

A group of Salina agencies are coming together to educate the public about the trend of e-cigarettes and vaping.Salina USD 305 is inviting community members, families and students to attend one of two information nights about vaping and adolescents.

The events are scheduled for:

Wednesday, November 13, 6-7:30 p.m. at Central HS Auditorium, 650 E. Crawford

Thursday, November 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at South HS Auditorium, 730 E. Magnolia

According to USD 305, those who attend will hear about the rising trend of vaping among the adolescent population and learn about important community resources. Vaping continues to grow among adolescents with flavors that invite them in and levels of nicotine that form an addiction.

Agencies presenting at the meetings include:

CKF Addiction Treatment

Saint Francis Behavioral Health

Salina Pediatric Care

Salina Police Department

Salina USD 305

Tammy Walker Cancer Center

The district says “let’ss come together to learn more about this health crisis and be part of the solution.”