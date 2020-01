Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a couple of businesses had their windows shattered.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Popeyes at 720 S. Ohio and Bennett Autoplex at 651 S. Ohio after someone used a BB or pellet gun to break the glass late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

Total damage in the case is listed at $2,200.