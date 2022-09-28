Vandals Destroy Signs, Mailboxes

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals who went on a spree, destroying multiple mailboxes and signs along West State Street Tuesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at least 8 mailboxes and numerous highway signs were smashed by someone with a blunt object, perhaps a baseball bat from the 4200 block of West State up to the 7100 block of West State.

Sheriff Soldan says anyone who saw something out of the ordinary or saw a vehicle making stops in the area on Tuesday afternoon between noon and 4:40pm should contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.

Damage is estimated at nearly $500.