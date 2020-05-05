Vandalism, Theft, Littering Prompt Park Access Closure

Misuse by the public has prompted a closure of access to an area of Kanopolis State Park.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, vehicle access to Venango Park is currently closed. They say the change in access is due to a rise in vandalism, theft, littering, and disregard for the CDC’s recommended social distancing practices during the COVID 19 facility closure.

The Venango boat ramp remains accessible by vehicle.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism previously developed a plan to keep Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas open to the public during the COVID-19 crisis.