Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 45 °

Vandalism, Theft, Littering Prompt Park Access Closure

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2020

Misuse by the public has prompted a closure of access to an area of Kanopolis State Park.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, vehicle access to Venango Park is currently closed. They say the change in access is due to a rise in vandalism, theft, littering, and disregard for the CDC’s recommended social distancing practices during the COVID 19 facility closure.

The Venango boat ramp remains accessible by vehicle.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism previously developed a plan to keep Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas open to the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Vandalism, Theft, Littering Prompt ...

Misuse by the public has prompted a closure of access to an area of Kanopolis State Park. Accordi...

May 5, 2020 Comments

Area Students Recognized As Governo...

Kansas News

May 5, 2020

Cabin Destroyed by Fire

Top News

May 5, 2020

KU Announces Additional Tiers, Lowe...

Sports News

May 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Students Recognized ...
May 5, 2020Comments
Tyson Limits Production, ...
May 5, 2020Comments
Three Most Wanted Arrests
May 5, 2020Comments
Salina South Grad Wins Pu...
May 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH