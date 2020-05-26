Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 55 °

Vandal Spray Paints Truck and House

Jeremy BohnMay 26, 2020

A truck and parts of a home are spray painted by a vandal late last week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the damage occurred between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1500 block of Osborne.

Rebecca Reynaga, 26, Manhattan, was visiting and says that someone had sprayed black paint, about an inch wide, all the way down the driver’s side of her 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. There is also spray paint damage on the screen and front door of the residence.

Damage is listed at $1,200.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3 High-End Bicycles Stolen From Sal...

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three bicycles are stolen from a Salina bu...

May 26, 2020 Comments

Vandal Spray Paints Truck and House

Kansas News

May 26, 2020

4 Arrests Stemming From Weekend Par...

Top News

May 26, 2020

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

May 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 High-End Bicycles Stole...
May 26, 2020Comments
Vandal Spray Paints Truck...
May 26, 2020Comments
Long Time Salina Broadcas...
May 26, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Salina Honors Vete...
May 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH