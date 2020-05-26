Vandal Spray Paints Truck and House

A truck and parts of a home are spray painted by a vandal late last week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the damage occurred between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1500 block of Osborne.

Rebecca Reynaga, 26, Manhattan, was visiting and says that someone had sprayed black paint, about an inch wide, all the way down the driver’s side of her 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. There is also spray paint damage on the screen and front door of the residence.

Damage is listed at $1,200.