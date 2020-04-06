Vandal Caught on Video

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a car was vandalized early Sunday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1am, a 30-year-old woman heard a banging noise outside her residence in the 3300 block of Cedar Creek.

The woman looked outside and saw that her 2017 Ford Fusion had been damaged. A review of her surveillance video shows an unidentified female using a blunt object to smash out the windshield, driver side window and rear glass.

Police say the suspect also scratched the car’s paint on a couple of doors.

Total damage is listed at $2,000.