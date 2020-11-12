UTV, Gun & Ammunition Stolen From Rural Saline County Home

Several thousands of dollars worth of property is stolen from a home west of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that $16,000 worth of property is stolen from a residence in the 600 block of W. K-143 Highway and reported to authorities on Tuesday.

Investigation shows that someone entered the house by damaging the doors and windows to gain entry. They then stole some gun ammunition–.22 caliber and .357 caliber–miscellaneous women’s earrings, a taser and a small personal sized gun safe that has a .357 revolver stored inside.

Thieves then jimmied the lock on a detached garage on the property and stole a 2010 Honda Big Red UTV.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with the owners to identify any additional stolen items as the investigation continues.