Utility Main Break Makes Road Impassable

Todd PittengerNovember 13, 2020

A utility main break has made a portion of one of the major roads in Salina temporarily impassable

According to the City of Salina, due to a utility main break the City of Salina Public Works Department has closed North Ninth Street from West Ash Street to West Elm Street. The pavement is heaved and has several voids in the roadway, making it unsafe for motorists.

North Ninth Street will be closed to traffic and detoured down North Seventh Street in both directions.

Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to be completed within one week.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

