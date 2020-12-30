Ushering 2020 Out With More Snow

Parts of Kansas are bracing for another round of winter weather that could potentially lead to a messy start in 2021.
The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the eastern two-thirds of the state look to see snow and a wintry-mix on Thursday in to New Year’s Day.
While most areas to the north and west of the KSAL listening should see no more than an inch of snow, areas to the south and east could see anywhere from an inch to potentially six inches of snow around the Kansas Turnpike.
Once again, Saline County is right on the edge of seeing anywhere from no snow to three inches of accumulation.
Snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours, Friday.
A New Year's Eve storm will bring freezing rain & sleet and transition to snow across much of south central KS Thrs night while freezing rain & sleet will persist east of the Flint Hills and SE KS. Some areas could get significant amounts. #kswx pic.twitter.com/P4wTPNOCXx
— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 30, 2020