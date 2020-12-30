Ushering 2020 Out With More Snow

Parts of Kansas are bracing for another round of winter weather that could potentially lead to a messy start in 2021.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the eastern two-thirds of the state look to see snow and a wintry-mix on Thursday in to New Year’s Day.

While most areas to the north and west of the KSAL listening should see no more than an inch of snow, areas to the south and east could see anywhere from an inch to potentially six inches of snow around the Kansas Turnpike.

Once again, Saline County is right on the edge of seeing anywhere from no snow to three inches of accumulation.

Snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours, Friday.