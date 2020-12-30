Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 15 °

Ushering 2020 Out With More Snow

Jeremy BohnDecember 30, 2020

Parts of Kansas are bracing for another round of winter weather that could potentially lead to a messy start in 2021.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the eastern two-thirds of the state look to see snow and a wintry-mix on Thursday in to New Year’s Day.

While most areas to the north and west of the KSAL listening should see no more than an inch of snow, areas to the south and east could see anywhere from an inch to potentially six inches of snow around the Kansas Turnpike.

Once again, Saline County is right on the edge of seeing anywhere from no snow to three inches of accumulation.

Snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours, Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Ushering 2020 Out With More Snow

Parts of Kansas are bracing for another round of winter weather that could potentially lead to a mes...

December 30, 2020 Comments

Abilene Man Injured In Chase With P...

Top News

December 30, 2020

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-St...

Sports News

December 29, 2020

Governor Signs Unemployment Measure

Kansas News

December 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Signs Unemployme...
December 29, 2020Comments
Stroller, Electronics Sto...
December 29, 2020Comments
Duo Arrested in Salina Ho...
December 29, 2020Comments
Cracked, Soaked Equipment...
December 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices