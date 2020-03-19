USD 305 Working on New Model, Planning Meal Service

School districts across Kansas received a little guidance from the Kansas Department of Education Thursday morning as they begin the process of developing new curriculum to begin offering classes remotely.

Salina USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline told KSAL News there are basically three options to continue education. She said education curriculum can be offered online, it can be sent via packets, and there is the possibility of some very limited face-to-face instruction.

Exline said that one of the toughest things to replace is the social aspect of school. There will not be group activities, including things like sports, theater, and even prom and graduation ceremonies.

While students wont be at the schools, the schools will again begin to serve breakfast and lunch again. Exline said drive-thru pickup service.

Exline said that as soon as plans are finalized, for the curriculum going forward and for the food service, parents will be notified.