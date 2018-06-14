USD 305 to Host Job Fair

The “help wanted” sign is out at USD 305. The school district is is planning a job fair later this month.

The job fair will be held at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 Lakewood Circle, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 30th.

There are currently multiple employment opportunities including things like food service, maintenance and operations, instructional assistants, para educators, substitute teachers, and more. Flexible schedules with full and part-time positions available.

Salina USD 305 offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans.

Salina USD 305 is an equal opportunity employer. For more information about the Job Fair or currently open positions visit www.usd305.com.