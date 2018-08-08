USD 305 Teachers Welcomed Back

Salina USD 305 teachers have returned to the classroom. While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers joined them Wednesday.

All of the teachers in the district gathered at Central High School to begin the new year. They were welcomed back by Interim Superintendent Dr. James Hardy, and by USD 305 School Board President Nedra Elbl.

Master Teacehr Jonathan Eshnaur was recognized, as were Teachers of the Year Jacy Murphy and Travis Peterson.

District students will all return next week. A special schedule will usher in the beginning of the new school year for Salina USD 305 students. Some students begin on Tuesday, and by Wednesday all students will be back in class.

Here is the schedule for the first week:

Orientation Schedules and First Day of School

Tuesday, August 14 ushers in the beginning of the 2018-19 school year for Salina USD 305 students in grades 1-5 (K screenings by appointment) and grades 6 and 9. (No school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12.)

Wednesday, August 15 students in grades 1-12 (K screenings by appointment) will attend.

Thursday, August 16 all students in grades (K-12) will attend.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on Aug. 14. (K screenings by appointment on August 14 and 15.)

Kindergarten first day of school is August 16.

Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 18-19 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation