USD 305 Students Return to Class

Salina USD 305 students are headed back to school today.

The school year begins with a hybrid plan. Students are part of one of two groups, attending class on campus two days a week, switching and learning off-site for the remainder of the week.

Before students enter the building they’ll have temperature checks, wear masks and then head to assigned seating to start the first day of the district’s hybrid model.

The mix of on-site and off-site learning gives USD 305 flexibility to expand the plan either way as health conditions warrant – a model Superintended Linn Exline is hoping shifts back to having students in class five days a week sooner than later.

Whether students are onsite or offsite, food service is available. For those learning remotely meals are available in a drive-thru, to-go format. According to the district, meals will be distributed out of Central High School’s Kitchen II, Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Student meal cards will be scanned at the drive-thru meal site and the meals offered at the student’s current eligibility category (free, reduced or paid*). Students do not need to be present, but the parent/guardian must have the meal card. Nutrislice menus are available at the usd305.com website under departments, Food and Nutrition Services.

Detailed information is available on the Connect2Learn website.