USD 305 Staffer Positive With COVID

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2020

Heartland Early Education Center received confirmation on Tuesday that a staff person has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to USD 305, the staff member has not been working with students. The Saline County Health Department is in the process of contacting anyone who needs to be notified.

Safety protocols remain in use including sanitizing equipment and classrooms, and taking precautions against COVID-19 such as handwashing and social distancing.

All USD 305 staff continue to self-screen prior to reporting to work each day.

“Our primary goal is to educate our students in a safe environment,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “We will continue to reevaluate safety protocols and adjust in response to the changing situation.”

Salina USD 305 communicates regularly with the Saline County Health Department and continues to follow their guidance.

Heartland Early Education is a multi-county program that serves eligible children birth to five and their families.

