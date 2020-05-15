USD 305 Seniors Say Goodbye

Thursday was the last day of class for Salina USD 305 seniors.

Though no in-person graduation ceremony ceremonies can be held, the district says after large group gatherings are once again permitted they will arrange a time for the Class of 2020 to walk the stage in their cap and gown. A photographer will be hired to take graduation photos of each senior. At a later date, graduates of the Class of 2020 will be contacted with details.

May 21st is the last day for the remainder of USD students.

Here is some helpful information for parents and students:

When should Chromebooks and hotspots be returned to the school?

All K-11 students should return Chromebooks on Tuesday, May 26. Families with a district-owned hotspot, should return it on Tuesday, May 26. Your principal will send you the building schedule and process.

When are textbooks, calculators and other school-owned materials to be returned?

Your building principal will communicate the process for return of these items.

Will summer school take place?

Summer school will look different this year. On June 9, the Board of Education will consider changes to summer school. We do not expect summer school to start before July. Details will be shared with our families via our messaging system, social media and local media outlets.

What will athletics look like in the summer?

USD 305 coaches are preparing for summer athletic programming. Once the governor announces we have transitioned to Phase 3 of her plan, we will set a date for practices to begin. Per the governor’s plan, Phase 3 will begin no earlier than June 1.

When and how will Kindergarten Round-up occur?

USD 305 will have a virtual Kindergarten Round-up this year. School and kindergarten readiness information will be provided on individual building websites and the district website at usd305.com.

This school year was full of unexpected challenges. The district says they will be prepared to sustain learning regardless of conditions in the fall.