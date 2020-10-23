USD 305 Resumes Half Day School

Salina USD 305 middle and high school students will soon return to the classroom five days a week, albeit on a modified schedule.

According to the school district, starting November 2nd the secondary hybrid model will change so that grade 6-12 students will be in school for a half day, every day. The “A” cohort will attend in the morning and the “B” cohort will attend in the afternoon. This change does not affect remote students and elementary students.

Middle and high school students spent the 1st quarter in a hybrid model where they physically attended school two days per week and worked from home the other three days. The decision to change was based upon students’ academic growth during the first nine weeks, parent surveys and teacher input.

“Our goal is to offer the highest quality education possible in spite of the challenges of navigating COVID-19,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “This change will provide increased face-to-face instructional time. Seeing students five days a week will allow us to more effectively meet students’ academic, social-emotional and mental health needs.”

Free lunches and student bussing will continue. Secondary students will still alternate between on-site and off-site learning, attending school half the day and working from home half the day. Parents will receive more detailed information from their schools before October 30.

For the 2020-2021 school year the district has enhanced cleaning protocols, requires masks (face coverings) in schools, frequent handwashing or sanitizing and daily symptom and temperature checks. Families and staff self-screen for symptoms before coming to school. Other measures include minimizing the congregation of large groups and applying social distancing guidelines when possible. Detailed information is available on the Connect2Learn website.